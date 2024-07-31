Deb Fillman to serve as interim Hall of Fame director

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY has announced that Deb Fillman will serve as their Executive Director until the Board of Trustees appoints a new full time Director. She will fill the position recently vacated by Chris Joslin,. who had been Director at the Museum this past nine years.

Dillman has been working as the Director of Development for the Hall.

Chris Love, Chair of the Board of Trustees, says of Fillman…

“We are extremely fortunate to have Deb to step into this position as we conduct the search for a new Executive Director. Deb and the staff at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum are all extremely dedicated and will do a fantastic job during this period. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I welcome Deb to her newly expanded role, and we are very excited for the future of this great organization.”

In response, Fillman said…

“It’s a true honor to have the opportunity to lead the organization during this transition. Chris Joslin and the Board of Trustees spent a great deal of time setting the strategic direction for the organization, and I feel confident the board, staff, and our key partners will succeed in achieving the goals set forth in the plan.”

This interim move allows the Board to search for a new Director without any undue haste.