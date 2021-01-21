Deanie Richardson – new label, new single with EMG

Award-winning fiddler Deanie Richardson is celebrating today. The reigning IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year has just been announced as the latest signee with Nashville’s Engelhardt Music Group.

Richardson, a veteran of both the country and bluegrass touring scene, is currently fiddler with Sister Sadie, IBMA’s 2020 Entertainers of the Year. She is working now on a new album of fiddle music for EMG, which she says will be based on the old time tunes she grew up playing as a girl.

“I wanted to do a traditional fiddle record that reflected Saturday night squaredances. I grew up doing lots of those since my brother was a dancer. It was so much fun to watch him, Marcia Campbell, and so many others out on that dance floor (still is), and hear all of those tap shoes creating such a power rhythm alongside the fiddle.”

A debut single from the album is released to radio today, Deanie’s take on the Fiddlin’ Arthur Smith classic, Walkin’ In My Sleep.

Richardson says us that this one really takes her back.

“Walking In My Sleep is a tune my Grandfather used to play, and I had completely forgotten about it until I turned on Bluegrass Junction one day and heard Laurie Lewis just tearing it up. She sang the lyrics on her verion. I was blown away and so inspired that I went home and learned it.

I started playing it for my brother and The Grand Ole Opry Squaredancers as soon as I could. It just has that gallop and feel that I heard so many years ago at those sqauaredances. Glen Duncan arranged this cut, which features some stellar playing by Casey Campbell, Cody Kilby, Scott Vestal and Dennis Crouch. This is the exact sound that I remember and this cut takes me right back to hearing all of those tap shoes on that wooden floor. I can feel the vibration of those dancers beating that wood to death.”

Here’s the fiddle kick. It’s a smoker.

Walkin’ In My Sleep will release for streaming and download purchase on February 5. Radio programmers can get a copy now via AirPlay Direct.