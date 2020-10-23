DCBU accepting entries for 2021 Hazel Dickens Song Contest

It’s that time of year again…

Time for all you bluegrass songwriters to sharpen your pencils and get ready to submit your latest creations to the DC Bluegrass Union and their 2021 Hazel Dickens Song Contest. This annual event is held in honor of one of bluegrass music’s most compelling writers, who lived most of her life in the greater Washington, DC area.

Entries are only $30 each with a chance to win a $500 first prize. The entire submission process can be completed online, and the competition is open to any bluegrass songwriter that does not earn more than 50% of their annual income from songwriting or music publishing royalties.

The contest will be judged by a panel of three professional writers, who will consider all the submitted songs, and choose three winners. They don’t consider the quality of the performance on your entry audio, just the melody and lyrics of your song.

As we mentioned, the top prize earns $500, with an award of $250 for second place, and $100 for third.

In addition, the winning songs are promoted online by the DCBU, where they can be heard by artists hungry for good new material.

All entries must be received by January 5, 2021 to be considered, with winners announced on February 15.

Complete contest rules and submission information can be found online.