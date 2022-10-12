Daywind relaunches Thoroughbred Records, signs Chosen Road

Daywind Music Group, the parent company of Billy Blue Records and several mainstream gospel labels, has announced the relaunch of Thoroughbred Records to serve the bluegrass gospel market. Originally started in 1995, Thoroughbred was once the home of such legends as The Lewis Family and The Easter Brothers, and later The Chigger Hill Boys and Terri.

Their first move upon resurrecting the once prominent brand was to sign Chosen Road, bluegrass gospel road warriors who take their original music and Christian message all over the United States, working a busy schedule that would make many bands green with envy.

Jonathan Buckner, founder and leader of Chosen Road, says that they all feel privileged to join such a prestigious label.

“As a band, we couldn’t be more excited about the re-launch of Thoroughbred Records, and the opportunity to be a part of the Daywind family. Thoroughbred Records has a rich history in bluegrass and roots gospel music. We grew up listening to the legendary artists that once called Thoroughbred home. We’re honored to become a part of that legacy. Daywind has made such a positive impact on the world through gospel music, and that is why Chosen Road exists. We look forward to bringing hope through some exciting new music to audiences and listeners very soon.”

Distribution for Thoroughbred Records to the Christian retail market will be handled by Daywind’s New Day Christian Distributors. Their recordings will also be available through channels with which bluegrass lovers are already familiar, and the popular download and streaming services online.

Jerry Salley will assume the position of A&R and Creative Director at Thoroughbred, the same job he holds with Billy Blue. He says that he already has a slogan to use in marketing their first signees.

“Christian Hearts with a Musicians’ Mind – that’s what I’m reminded of when I think of The Chosen Road. Over the years of getting to know this band and it’s founder, Jonathan Buckner, I have been impressed not only with their musical ability, but also their hearts for the God they serve and sing about. I am very excited to launch Thoroughbred Records, our new, all-Bluegrass-Gospel label with such a sincere and exciting group.”

Look for a new Thoroughbred Records site to be operational soon.