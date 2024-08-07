Daytime Moon video drops from David Mayfield Parade

Without a doubt, one of the most kinetic and entertaining live shows on the bluegrass scene is The David Mayfield Parade. Led by the gifted singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist Mayfield, this talented band delivers a remarkable performance, with a sound that may initially surprise you, but never fails to resonate with traditionalists and progressives alike.

For their latest single with Mountain Fever Records, the Parade has reso-guitarist Ryan Wallen out front on a song he wrote called Daytime Moon. He says that its lyrics ponder over what a moon during daylight hours might inspire us to do.

“The moon gets blamed for a lot of things it seems, the rising and lowering of the tide, mood swings when the moon is full, and a whole host of other astrological conceptualizations. But as me and my dad made eye contact with the moon in the full light of day, we thought…I wonder what a daytime moon makes you want to do? Thus, the idea for the feel good, fun time tune was born.

In a world where people are always in a hurry or worrying about things they can’t control, it’d be nice to have an excuse to be happy and enjoy the day; an event that’s not rare at all, something to make you say, ‘today will be a good one,’ an excuse to gaze at the beyond, an excuse to enjoy the positive sight of our celestial neighbor. A Daytime Moon.”

Ryan’s bandmates on the track include fearless leader Mayfield on guitar, Steve Moore on banjo, Keith Wallen on mandolin, and Graham Bell on bass. Troy Boone adds guitar while Steven and David provide the harmonies.

It’s a quirky little number liable to muster up a smile. Check out the music video.

Daytime Moon is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.