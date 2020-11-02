Daylight’s Burning – new single from Caleb Daugherty Band

KDM Records released a new single on Friday by Caleb Daugherty, from his upcoming sophomore bluegrass album, a song called Daylight’s Burning.

For many bluegrass fans, last year’s record, Burnt The Sawmill Down, was their first exposure to this highly talented singer from Indiana, though he has been singing both bluegrass and country for many years. His is an unusually distinctive and agile voice, with just enough grit to deliver the hard luck songs that proliferate in this style.

After giving country a shot with a self-titled project a couple of years ago, he is back where he started in bluegrass music, and was in the process of building a very impressive set of tour dates for 2020 when COVID-19 made itself felt.

This latest single finds him celebrating Hoosier legends the late Aubrey Holt and The Boys From Indiana, whose music was such a big part of Daugherty’s childhood. He says that he and mandolinist, Zion Napier, came across Daylight’s Burning on a Wildwood Valley Boys CD, and knew they needed to cut it.

“Back in February (2020), Zion and I were sitting around the fire listening to music way into the early hours of the morning. We were listening to old country and bluegrass trying to find some old gems that we could cut on our new project, and I decided to play an album from The Boys from Indiana.

That album led to us talking about the late Aubrey Holt (of TBFI), and eventually his son, Tony Holt. It was not long into our conversation when Daylight’s Burning came on and we both looked at each other and knew instantly that we wanted to record the song.

We listened to it again, and then at least another half dozen times! The song caused a flood of childhood memories for both of us and we really feel like it will do that to other folks, too.

Our goal with recording Daylight’s Burning is for everyone to experience the same nostalgia and happiness that we did and also enjoy the simplistic but genius writing of Aubrey Holt.”

As any tribute should, Caleb and his band recorded this one very much and Tony and Aubrey had, and it makes for a fine introduction to the next album.

The Caleb Daugherty Band includes Caleb on guitar, Napier on mandolin, Kyle Clerkin on banjo, Zach Collier on bass, and Kyle Ramey on fiddle.

Daylight’s Burning is widely available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

It’s a good’n.