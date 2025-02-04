Daydreamer drops for The Travelin’ McCourys

The Travelin’ McCourys at Wintergrass 2022 – photo © Maria Camillo

McCoury Music has a new single for The Travelin’ McCourys, a song called Daydreamer, written by good friends of the band, Eric Gibson, Leigh, Gibson, and Ronnie Bowman.

The band, of course, consists of the members of The Del McCoury Band, minus Del. That’s Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Rob McCoury on banjo, Jason Carter on fiddle, and Alan Bartram on bass, with Cody Kilby on guitar in Del’s stead.

Speaking of the new release, the story of a woman who remains loyal to her man and her family, Ronnie says…

“It’s no wonder that Leigh, Eric, and Ronnie wrote this song. They have spent a lot of time on the road, and know that the support of their families back home is what allows them the opportunity to do this. It’s also why we as a band could relate so well to this song. My mom has been the force behind my dad for 60 years, and our wives have lived this life since day one.”

It’s a smokin’ track. Check it out.

Daydreamer is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.