Day 3 at the 2025 Monroe Mandolin Camp

Mandolin class at the 2025 Monroe Mandolin Camp – photo © Jim Morgan

Day three of the Monroe Mandolin Camp (MMC) delivered a vibrant mix of tradition, innovation, and connection. MMC continues to honor the roots of Bill Monroe’s music while fostering fresh creativity, making it the destination where players of all levels come to learn, share, and grow.

Day 3 Highlights: Skills, Technique, and Creativity

Students honed core skills, explored new picking techniques, and developed a deeper understanding of their own playing. With traditional bluegrass as a foundation, exercises challenged players to grow, blending Monroe’s legacy with fresh creativity.

Special Extras That Stole the Show

Luthier Round-Up: Instrument enthusiasts gathered with Will Kimble (Kimble Mandolins) Don MacRostie (StewMac and Red Diamond Mandolins), Jayne Henderson (EJ Henderson Guitars and Ukeleles), and Brian Christianson (Christianson Violin Restoration). Serving as MC for the Luthier Round-Up, Will Kimble shared his deep expertise in traditional and modern mandolin construction, inspiring both seasoned makers and aspiring builders. MacRostie showcased innovations that blend scientific precision with traditional lutherie, including detailed systems for measuring wood flexibility and laser interferometry analysis of instrument vibrations. Henderson presented co-build projects crafted from reclaimed wood salvaged after Hurricane Helene, which will be auctioned to support storm recovery—proof that music can rebuild lives as well as sound. Christianson focused on the fine art of violin setups, repairs, restoration and violin making.



String Changing 101: Rising talent Silas Powell, supported by longtime sponsor D'Addario Strings, guided campers through hands-on string-changing sessions. Every participant left with fresh strings, renewed confidence, and the knowledge to keep their instruments—and music—at their best.

Jams That Never Quit

When formal classes ended, the camp came alive with spontaneous jams in classrooms and outdoor porches. First-time campers played alongside seasoned pros, creating a living soundtrack of connection and tradition.

“Every year, it’s about more than just playing notes,” said co-founder Mike Compton. “It’s about connection, creativity, and carrying this tradition forward in your own voice.”

Day three reaffirmed that Monroe Mandolin Camp is not just about preserving history—it’s about shaping the future of bluegrass, one student, one song, and one unforgettable night at a time.