Day 2 at Remington Ryde Fest 2023

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2023 Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke was nearly gone Thursday making for a pleasant day for the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival. The MC duties were shared by Mikayla Burrows, Adam Burrows, and Ryan Frankhouser.

Circa Blue was first up. Their bio calls them a contemporary bluegrass band. They are that, with a healthy dose of traditional bluegrass music mixed in.

The Bluegrass Mountaineers are the host band. Larry Efaw follows in the old mountain sound of Ralph Stanley. He has surrounded himself with some of the best young talent on the bluegrass circuit.

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are celebrating fifteen years as one of the top rated bands in the genre.

Then there is the Little Roy & Lizzy Show. Roy’s 80+ years are belied by the teenage energy he brings to the stage. Lizzy brings back memories of Polly Lewis when the band does some of the Lewis Family music.

The Malpass Brothers closed out the Thursday show bringing the audience a full measure of traditional country music and humor.

Friday and Saturday bring a wide variety of bands to the show.

Head for Centre Hall, PA to be completely entertained for the rest of the weekend.

Support your local music venues.