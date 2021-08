Day 1 photos from 2021 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer festival

Daniel Mullins was on hand last week for the 2021 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer festival in Marengo, OH. This was the 21st year for this wonderful event which raises money for the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The artists appear at greatly reduced rates to help promoters Darrel and Phyllis Adkins with their goal of seeing fewer families suffer as they did, losing their precious daughter to cancer in 2000.

Though Daniel was working as an MC at the festival, he managed to capture some photos each day, which he is graciously sharing with readers of Bluegrass Today.

Here are images from Day 1.