Day 1 at the 2024 Florida Classic

Swinging Bridge at the 2024 Florida Classic – photo © Bill Warren

Ah, the Florida sunshine! Day 1 of the Florida Classic kicked off to bright sunshine and warm temperatures.

Sherry Boyd took the MC reins and welcomed everyone to the show.

Florida band, Sandy Back Porch, opened the show. They play bluegrass and traditional country music. They can be found at many venues throughout Florida.

Next up was The Sound. They are a Christian group based in Nashville. It is a family band featuring a father and his sons. They also brought a friend along who played keyboards. The band was originally based in Michigan. Rob Mills, father of the boys, lives about 30 miles from this photographer.

Another well known Florida band, Swinging Bridge, came to the Classic stage. The band has been together for many years. They play a combination of bluegrass and old country music. They can be seen at many venues in south Florida.

The Malpass Brothers brought their traditional country show to the Classic. Taylor’s humor had both old and new fans laughing throughout two sets of music. Many of the fans had never been introduced to Taylor’s “horse” Dexter. Dexter was in high spirits and kicked up a storm for the audience.

Terry Ridley closed out the day. His show is ’50s and ’60’s music that brings back memories of Elvis and other early rock and country musicians.

Rhonda Vincent headlines the Friday show.

The Gibson Brothers and Exile headline the Saturday show.

Support your local music venues.