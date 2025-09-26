Day 1 at the 2025 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival

New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Steve Scott puts on the biggest little bluegrass festival in Ohio. This is the 14th year that he has presented the Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival, held on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Steve is the promoter and MC, Steve Jr. runs the sound. This year’s festival honors the late Charlie and Lillie Mae Whitaker. They fronted Lillie Mae and the Dixie Gospelaires for many years.

Thursday evening is gospel night. It was kicked off by Wapakoneta’s New Outlook. Brad Lambert is one of the best vocalists in the genre. He is backed by wife Lori and Brian Scott. They will be performing their bluegrass show with two sets on Saturday.

Cross Road is an Ohio Band that plays many churches throughout the state. They play hard driving bluegrass gospel.

The Tacketts closed the evening. They are Ohio based, but play gospel shows nationwide. They were the 2017 Country Gospel Group of the Year, and Sarah is a former Miss Ohio. They were backed up on this show by New Outlook. They provided a stirring end to an evening of good bluegrass gospel.

Friday evening brings more Ohio bands to the Van Wert stage. Ottawa County, Steve Scott & the Scott Bothers, Jeff Whitaker and Friends featuring Bluegrass Boy Tom Ewing, Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass, and Cross Road.

Saturday brings the Scott Brothers back along with Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Fox-Tail Grass, New Outlook, and Lincoln Highway.

Join us for some great Ohio bluegrass music.

Support your local music venues.