Day 1 at the 2025 Palatka Bluegrass Festival

Eric Gibson, Little Roy Lewis, and Larry Stephenson, Palatka Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Evans Media Source kicked off the spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival on Thursday. MC Sherry Boyd once again keeps things rolling smoothly. Lucy and Luke Lindblom help the bands sound their best.

Leroy Troy opened the show with his blend of old time music and humor. His son, Cash – C.W. for country & western – plays bass and calls out the songs for Troy.

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show came back to Palatka for the first time in five years. Roy with his shenanigans is always a crowd favorite. Mikayla Burrows has been added to the show and rounds out the sound.

Larry Stephenson is becoming a staple at EMS festivals. Larry has fronted his band for 36 years, and when he decides to do a song – newly written or an old standby – he makes it his own. His latest, Lonesome with Heartaches, is a prime example. Larry jokes with me about getting pictures of the “best side” of the band members. I think I got Derek’s best side??

The Gibson Brothers closed out day one with some of their older music and some new. Frank Solivan joined them on mandolin, one of the very best. The brothers were joined by their cousin, Mark Findlayson, for a song. Mark lives in Alabama near Chattanooga.

Friday and Saturday promise more great entertainment on the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch stage. The Kody Norris Show, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Malpass Brothers, Edgar Loudermilk, Remedy Tree, Volume Five, and Rhonda Vincent are on the schedule.

Join us for the music and to support the Ranch.

Support your local music venues.