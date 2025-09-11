Day 1 at Monroe Mandolin Camp 2025

Faculty at the 2025 Monroe Mandolin Camp – photo © Jim Morgan

Heidi Herzog, Executive Director of the annual Monroe Mandolin Camp, has agreed to share daily reports on the 2025 event, currently running in North Carolina. Here is day one.

The 12th annual Monroe Mandolin Camp (MMC) opened its doors this week with a warm, spirited pre-camp celebration, welcoming pickers, students, and bluegrass enthusiasts from across the United States and Canada. Founded by Grammy-winning mandolinist Mike Compton and Camp Director Heidi Herzog, MMC has become a cornerstone for preserving and passing on the music and legacy of Bill Monroe and traditional bluegrass. This year’s theme is “Ballads, Blues and Breakdowns: Returning to the Roots of Bluegrass.”

This marks the second time the camp has been hosted at the scenic Lake Junaluska Conference Center—a return to the lakeside setting last visited in 2018.

A Day of Learning and Jamming

The Wednesday, September 9 pre-camp schedule set the tone with a mix of technical study, historical appreciation, and all-out fun:

Mike Compton: Right Hand Rhythmic Patterns of Bill Monroe – a deep dive into the signature drive and timing that made Monroe’s mandolin style legendary.

Jeff Burke: Jamming 101 – practical tips and fresh techniques for breaking down barriers and making jam sessions more rewarding for players of all levels.

– practical tips and fresh techniques for breaking down barriers and making jam sessions more rewarding for players of all levels. Silas Powell & Scott Napier: Monroe Brothers Retrospective – a generational look back at the influence of Charlie and Bill Monroe, connecting past artistry with today’s musicianship.

The evening brought everyone together for an all-camp pizza party, where laughter and stories mingled with the sound of strings. As night fell, the instructors led a round of instructor-fueled jamming, setting the stage for the days of learning and late-night picking still to come.

A Tradition of Excellence

Over the years, Monroe Mandolin Camp has welcomed an impressive roster of bluegrass luminaries, including Roland White, Tom Ewing, Blake Williams, Mark Hembree, Glen Duncan, Byron Berline, Bob Black, Butch Robins, Robert Bowlin, Bobby Hicks, Mark Kuykendall, Mike Bub, Buddy Spicher, and James Monroe among many others.

The camp’s faculty and alumni reflect a broad spectrum of bluegrass artistry, from legendary innovators to rising talents.

Community Spirit

Beyond instruction, MMC thrives on its sense of community. Students of every age and skill level gather to share in the joy of music, from beginners eager to strum their first tune to seasoned pickers refining their craft. This blend of mentorship, camaraderie, and tradition is what makes Monroe Mandolin Camp more than just a camp—it’s a family reunion for the bluegrass community.