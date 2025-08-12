David Stewart recovering from heart surgery

Popular bluegrass songwriter David Stewart is recovery at home in Buffalo, WY after emergency heart surgery last month. David is also known as a singer, entertainer, and all-around personality, and in Wyoming as the proprietor of the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo.

His songwriting specialty is storytelling, and songs that tell of how things these days might not always hold up to the good old days. One of David’s biggest songs was True Grass (Why Can’t Bluegrass be True Grass Again?), which he wrote with Lorraine Jordan and she recorded with Carolina Road. His Bluefield Mountain Wind, written with Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman, was recently recorded by Greg Blake.

Stewart has recorded many of his songs under his own name as well.

David’s health issues began on July 4, when he was transported to Billings, MT by ambulance. Doctors there performed open heart surgery, which required a quintuple bypass.

He says that he is well on the road to recovery, but acknowledges that it is a long one.

“The first two weeks were very rough, but now I’m walking, in therapy, and even did some writing this week—it felt great.

I know so many have been praying for me, and I am so thankful. When the prayers go up… God’s love rains down.”

Good news from Wyoming. We should get a good many more songs from David Stewart before he’s done.

Get well soon, David!