David Pugh’s Mountain Bluegrass to Bell Buckle Radio

Posted on by John Lawless

Mountain Bluegrass, a four hour weekly bluegrass show hosted by David Pugh, has found a new home at Bell Buckle Radio, a 24/7 streaming service managed by Valerie Smith and Bill Foster.

The show has a very loyal audience, following David from Bluegrass Jamboree and WSSB on to Bell Buckle. Listeners enjoy David’s enthusiasm for the music, as he is a picker himself, and the many interviews he includes during the broadcasts.

On Bell Buckle Radio, you can find Mountain Bluegrass on Thursday mornings from 6:00-10:00 a.m. (eastern), and again on Saturday evenings from 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

David has shared with us in the past that, though this is a volunteer position, he dedicates as much or more energy and time to the program as he ever has a paid job or career. He’s been at it, in both professional and volunteer capacities, since 1977, ending up as a program director at WHKK, a southern gospel station, in Erlanger, KY at one point.

He invites everyone to join him Thursdays and Saturdays at Bell Buckle Radio.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today