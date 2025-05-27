David Pugh’s Mountain Bluegrass to Bell Buckle Radio

Mountain Bluegrass, a four hour weekly bluegrass show hosted by David Pugh, has found a new home at Bell Buckle Radio, a 24/7 streaming service managed by Valerie Smith and Bill Foster.

The show has a very loyal audience, following David from Bluegrass Jamboree and WSSB on to Bell Buckle. Listeners enjoy David’s enthusiasm for the music, as he is a picker himself, and the many interviews he includes during the broadcasts.

On Bell Buckle Radio, you can find Mountain Bluegrass on Thursday mornings from 6:00-10:00 a.m. (eastern), and again on Saturday evenings from 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

David has shared with us in the past that, though this is a volunteer position, he dedicates as much or more energy and time to the program as he ever has a paid job or career. He’s been at it, in both professional and volunteer capacities, since 1977, ending up as a program director at WHKK, a southern gospel station, in Erlanger, KY at one point.

He invites everyone to join him Thursdays and Saturdays at Bell Buckle Radio.