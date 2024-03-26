David Pugh’s Mountain Bluegrass show moves to WSBB

David Pugh of Kentucky, host of Mountain Bluegrass, a four-hour live streaming radio show that broadcast on Sunday nights, has moved to a new night and a new station.

Pugh explained…

“As you know, I hosted my radio show, Mountain Bluegrass, for the last five years on the Bluegrass Jamboree. It really grew and is well respected in the industry. For whatever reason, it’s unknown, BGJ thought that we should go our separate ways. I was flabbergasted! On January 18, the same day that happened, Danny Hensley asked me if I would bring Mountain Bluegrass to his station, Southern Branch Bluegrass and Gospel Radio on WSBB, 91.7 FM, in Powell, Tennessee. They are also streaming worldwide online.

I moved my live show to Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. (EST) until midnight. My first show with them began on January 28. I want some people who might not be aware of the move to know where I am.

I am still proud to be presenting a live show, not taped. I conduct live interviews every week with some of the biggest names in bluegrass. I do the Top 12 countdowns weekly for both bluegrass and bluegrass gospel. My charts are getting a lot of respect in the industry, and a lot of people tune in every week to find out how all of their favorite songs are doing. I am proud to be reporting weekly to Bluegrass Today and Roots Music Reports. I report monthly to Bluegrass Unlimited.

The show is gaining a lot of new listeners, and the majority of my older BGJ listeners have stayed with me. It’s still my passion, and I know that God had a big hand in keeping my show on the air.”

Support bluegrass on the air waves. Tune in to hear David Pugh’s live broadcast of Mountain Bluegrass each Tuesday, 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m., on WSBB, 91.7 FM or live streaming online.