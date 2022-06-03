David Parmley to 615 Hideaway Records for multiple projects

David Parmley may have retired from touring – for the second time – but he certainly isn’t through with bluegrass music. Widely recognized as one of the finest vocalists in traditional/contemporary bluegrass over the past 50 years, Parmley has just signed a contract with 615 Hideaway Records for multiple new projects.

In fact he is almost finished another album now, having been in Scott Vestal’s studio of late with a band of super pickers putting new material down. A debut single is expected in the next few weeks.

David says that it feels good to be doing what he loves best.

“Being back in the studio and making some great new music has been so much fun! I’m so excited to have signed with 615 Hideaway Records. I want to thank the label and Sammy Passamano 3 for this opportunity, and am looking forward to a bright future with them!”

Label head Passamano produced this teaser video while the guys were tracking to introduce this next project, and the people playing with David on it.

This is wonderful news for bluegrass fans, who often lament David’s periods of absence from the bluegrass scene. From the time a teenaged Parmley was introduced with The Bluegrass Cardinals in the 1970s, he has been many people’s favorite singer, giving us a deep catalog of music with The Cardinals, David Parmley & Continental Divide, and on his own solo efforts.

We join in the excitement looking forward to new music from David Parmley. And who knows… maybe he can be tempted out to play a few shows as well!