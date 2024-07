This past Saturday, David Parmley and his band appeared at Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN.

Thanks to his wife, Becky, who took these photos from the front of the stage, we can share a look at this free concert, which also happened to be our own John Goad’s first show with Parmley.

Also on stage were Dax Lewis on banjo and Doug Bartlett on mandolin and fiddle.