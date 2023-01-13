David Parmley announces his touring band for 2023

Skip to content
Today David Parmley has announced who will be touring with him in support of his new project with
615 Hideaway Records, So Wha’d I Miss?
This answers a big question fans have had since David’s return to recording last year, i.e., whether or not he would be going out to perform live. The road life has never appealed to him, leading Parmley to twice disband a group after tiring of touring. His decision was also influenced by health concerns.
David is reuniting with two former members of Continental Divide, including his former partner in the band, Scott Vestal on banjo, one of the most highly celebrated players in contemporary bluegrass. Also a former member is Mike Anglin on bass, along with Doug Bartlett on mandolin and Craig Fletcher on fiddle.
Parmley says that he is rarin’ to go.
“I’m really excited to start this new chapter of my career in music. The announcement of my new band, these guys are some of the very best musicians and people I know! I’m looking forward to the future and the music we’re going to make together.”
Tour dates for David Parmley are expected to be announced soon for 2023.
