David Mayfield Parade to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of The David Mayfield Parade to the label.

Mayfield has long occupied his own spot in the imagination of bluegrass music fans. Known for his powerful singing voice, skill as a guitarist, and over-the-top stage performances, David grew up playing in his family’s bluegrass band. A turn with Cadillac Sky brought him to the attention of the music industry as a young man, and since with his Parade, he has been recognized as well for his songwriting.

Amanda Cook, who is not only a Mountain Fever artist, but also an executive with the company, says of their latest signee…

“Throughout my years as a listener, I have long been an admirer of David’s vocals. As a peer within the music industry, I’ve held The David Mayfield Parade in high esteem for their distinctive style and captivating showmanship. Now, in my capacity as a record label executive, I am thrilled to have officially signed The David Mayfield Parade. Their unparalleled work ethic and innovative approach to their craft are truly exceptional, and I eagerly anticipate introducing their remarkable new music to audiences worldwide.”

As an example of their sound, here is a video Mayfield created for his song, Never Did No Wanderin’, which also explores some of the curiosities of his personality.

David says that he is quite pleased with his new label partner.

“Mountain Fever Records has been behind some of my favorite releases in recent years, and I’m thrilled to join the fold.”

The David Mayfield Parade is David on guitar and lead vocals, Steven Moore on banjo, Keith Wallen on mandolin, Ryan Wallen on reso-guitar, and Graham Bell on bass. All four of Mayfield’s bandmates assist on vocals.

The Parade has already begun work on their next project at the Mountain Fever Studio in Willis, VA, with Cook at the controls. Look for new music from this latest venture soon.