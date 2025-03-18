The David Mayfield Parade – photo © Itamar Gat

David Mayfield has always walked to the beat of his own drum. Though he grew up playing in an easy-going family bluegrass band, Mayfield has created his own niche in the genre as an adult, writing and performing an avant-garde style of grass, with an attitude to fit. It’s all in good fun, together with a band that shares similar sentiments, The David Mayfield Parade.

Readers may recall a tongue-in-cheek article we ran last year during World of Bluegrass about the band’s then most recent music video for Times Winding Up. It’s a very funny short film, shot in a faux-noir style, where the rest of the Parade is filmed chasing banjo player Stephen Moore through the woods, with ill intent clearly in mind.

Apparently, not everyone got the humor in the video, nor in our article which played the concept of Fans outraged at bluegrass band’s shocking new music video! to the hilt.

So the guys have created the obvious 21st century response, The David Mayfield Parade Reads Mean Comments. But first, let’s review the original video in question.

And their response to the to the comments follows. It seems not everyone’s satire meter is calibrated in exactly the same way.

Well done all, with a slight tip of my own cap.