Dave Adkins – What I’m For

Dave Adkins has made a name for himself in bluegrass music with his commanding voice and robust original material. Adkins’ latest effort, What I’m For, his first for Billy Blue Records, differs slightly from his other releases, in that he didn’t have a hand in writing any of the album’s eleven tracks. Nonetheless, each song carries the Dave Adkins flavor that has drawn him so much attention in recent years.

The project opens with She Put The Go In Gone. Written by Jerry Salley and Brent Baxter, this piece tells the story of a relationship’s end with an astonishing degree of imagery, and lyrics that the listener can readily visualize as each line goes by. As with all the tracks on this album, Adkins is assisted by Aaron McDaris on banjo, Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on resophonic guitar and mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass. Harmony vocals are provided on this song by Salley and his daughter Magnolia.

While the Creedence Clearwater Revival song, Bad Moon Rising, has received several bluegrass treatments over the years, Adkins’ rendition is arguably the most riveting of them. This track is particularly carried by the driving banjo work of McDaris.

The title track, What I’m For, by Allen Shamblin and Marc Beeson, is the highlight of this entire project. It talks of the underdog, the under-appreciated, and those whose work in crucial fields is so often taken for granted. It has a powerful message that we all would do well to take heed.

Rock Pile, by Jerry Salley and Lee Black, is one of two gospel selections on this project. This song tells the story found in the Gospel of John where the Pharisees come to Jesus with a woman who’s accused of adultery. Like in the scripture, the song tells of offering grace and love instead of judgment for another’s shortcomings.

The other gospel song, I Can Only Imagine, should be familiar to fans of the Christian rock group, MercyMe. Dave in particular does a stellar job sharing a message of the wonder and joy that is waiting for us in Heaven. Both tracks feature harmony vocals from Ari Silver, a current member of Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul, as well as Zack Vickers, a former member of the Dave Adkins Band.

I’m Ready For The Weekend, by Tim Raybon, is a fun song about the excitement and fun that awaits us after a long, busy week. Another track that falls into this category is Ole Rooster by Dennis Morgan, Shawn Camp, and Billy Burnette. They use the rooster as a metaphor for one with a confident and optimistic personality.

What I’m For is a fantastic display of Dave Adkins’ raw, soulful vocals. While other writers penned the songs on this release, they are all excellent fits for Adkins and his dynamic approach.