Dave Adkins says We’re All Crazy!

Mountain Fever Records has a new single today for powerhouse bluegrass vocalist Dave Adkins, one called We’re All Crazy.

It’s offers a more contemporary sound for Adkins, a song from Skip Black, Aaron Goodvin, and Catt Gravitt.

Dave says that the vibe of the song sums up how much he loves his bluegrass music.

“We’re all crazy sums up how I feel about driving across the country to play an hour and a half of music, and by the time we get home, you realize you are just doing it to play! We’re all crazy about something.”

He is supported on the track by Aaron Ramsey on guitar, Jason Davis on banjo, Will Clark on mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass, reso-guitar, and harmony vocal.

It’s a good’n.

The single for We’re All Crazy is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.