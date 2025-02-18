Daughter of the Stars drops for Red Camel Collective

Pinecastle Recording has a new single for Red Camel Collective, the relatively new group led by powerhouse vocalist Heather Berry Mabe.

The band is essentially Junior Sisk’s touring outfit, minus Junior, with Heather on guitar and vocals, Tony Mabe on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass. They are joined on this latest release, Daughter of the Stars, by Stephen Burwell on fiddle and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar.

This is a song that Heather has written as a tribute to the women of bluegrass music, and she has put together a lovely video to present it ahead of its February 22 single release. It cleverly features photos of current bluegrass gals, paired with a childhood image, as the lyrics of the song are addressed to little girls in particular.

Check it out…

Daughter of the Stars, and the full self-titled album on which it is included, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.