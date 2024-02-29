Dated and Jaded video from The Original Five

Sweden’s The Original Five has a new EP of their original and traditional bluegrass set for release tomorrow, Dated & Jaded: The Pelarne Sessions. And with the release of the new project, they have a music video to share as well for the title track..

Together since 2010, this bunch has made waves across Europe with their own style of bluegrass. They have four studio albums already available, plus one live one cut with a chamber orchestra.

For this latest, they are releasing the six track EP through the usual download and streaming services, and on a limited edition 10” vinyl. The plan is to release another six tracks as an EP again later this year, at which time all 12 songs will also be offered in audio CD form.

The Original Five consists of Daniel Olsson on reso-guitar, Jonah Malmberg on banjo, Jonas Svahn on guitar, and Dan Englund on bass.

Their music video for Dated & Jaded, which they describe as “a self pitying honky-tonk tune,” finds bass man Englund singing this song he wrote about a man who finds the nightlife lacking after a failed romance.

Dated & Jaded, and the full Pelarne Sessions project will be available on March 1 from popular download and streaming services online. The 10” vinyl copy can be ordered now from The Original Five web site.

