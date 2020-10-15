Daryl Mosley reunites with Farm Hands, in his own band

Last summer we reported that Daryl Mosley was giving up his gig with The Farm Hands in order to start a career as a band leader and solo artist. Since that time he signed with Pinecastle Records and released his first project with them, The Secret of Life, featuring his clear tenor voice and powerful original songs.

And now he finds himself reunited with three of his former Farm Hands bandmates, but these days they are performing alongside Mosley in his own group. Bennie Boling has just joined him on bass, and with Don Hill on banjo and Keith Tew on guitar, it’s a lot like old times for Daryl.

Also working in the Daryl Mosley Band are Jaelee Roberts on fiddle, and her father, Danny Roberts on mandolin, when his commitments with The Grascals allow. The bonds between the Roberts family go way back as well, with Daryl playing next to Danny in the ’90s as a member of New Tradition.

On top of that, his booking agent is Danny’s wife, Andrea, who represents him for live shows through her Andrea Roberts Agency.

Mosley says it just feels right being back together with old friends.

“This is a unique band for me in that I’ve kind of come full circle. On one end of the stage is Danny Roberts and his daughter, Jaelee. Danny and I have been friends and making music for over 30 years. On the other side of the stage is Keith and Don and Bennie, whom I worked with so much with the Farm Hands. It’s comfortable and fun and musically solid and strong. I could not ask for a better group of people to tour with.”

They had their first chance back on stage this past weekend in Alabama, where the Bluegrass Preservation YouTube channel captured them doing the title cut from Daryl’s album.

You can learn more about Daryl by visiting his web site.