Darren Nicholson solo live stream tonight

Darren Nicholson, Balsam Range mandolinist, vocalist and songwriter, will be featured this evening in a solo livestream performance from White Horse Live in Black Mountain, NC.

Since COVID-19 shutdowns have restricted the ability on venues and nightspots to open, White Horse has been focused on finding a way to keep the music playing. Seeing his own intimate music room without an audience, Bob Hinkle determined to push it out to them online, or as he put it, “If you can’t bring em to White Horse, have White Horse show up in people’s living rooms!”

By partnering with Radhaus Studio in Asheville, who specialize in mobile audio and video recording and broadcasting, Hinkle has been able to offer live music by live-streaming from the White Horse web site several days each week, just as they used to do when people were allowed in. All off these concerts are offered free of charge, with a pay-what-you-can donation link that accepts remittances via Apple Pay, Google Pay, or major credit cards.

For tonight’s show, Darren intends to showcase a set of new, unreleased material, some of it being performed for the first time. Songs featured will all be his original music, with a variety of co-writers, plus any requests that come in via social media during the show.

Nicholson offered this video preview tease earlier in the week.

Check out Darren Nicholson on White Horse Live at 8:00 p.m. tonight (EDT – August 28). Simply visit the White Horse web site to see the show.

All donations received are split between the artist, the venue, and the production team. Please be generous if you enjoy the show. Everybody’s pantry is getting bare with live music generally prohibited.