Darren Beachley to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records in Rancho Mirage, CA is continuing its aggressive signing of bluegrass artists in 2021. Today they have announced that Darren Beachley, remembered for his time as lead singer with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, has committed to two albums with the label over the next three years.

Darren says that he is pleased to return to recording, and to his primary pre-Quicksilver role as a reso-guitarist, leaving the guitar work to someone else.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m really excited to be with Turnberry. I’m excited to be with somebody who’s thinking outside the box.”

Work is already underway for the first project, which is said to contain both original material and songs that should be unfamiliar to the bluegrass audience. Guest artists on the record so far include Clay Hess, Alan Bibey, Scott Vestal, Curt Vestal, T. Michael Coleman, Wyatt Rice, Troy Engle, Pat White, Rebekah Speer, Carl White, Josh Swift, Mike Phipps, Christy Dowell, and Joe Wolking. Tracking continues with an eye towards being finished by mid-summer.

Folks in the mid-atlantic states may have caught Darren in recent years with his group, Legends of The Potomac, which included a number of prominent grassers in the Maryland/Virginia region. But he had largely stepped away from music of late, in favor of raising a family, and focusing on his other passion, Mid Maryland United, a travel baseball organization for boys aged 12-15.

Keep an ear to the ground for more information about this new recording from Darren Beachley later this year.