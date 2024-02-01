Darrell Webb announces NoraBelle Studio in Tennessee

Lifelong grasser Darrell Webb, familiar to bluegrass lovers from his current gig with Appalachian Road Show, as well as earlier work with Lonesome River Band and Rhonda Vincent, as well as his own solo career, has announced the official grand opening of his recording studio in Sevierville, TN.

NoraBelle Studio, so named for his two daughters, has actually been in existence for several years, where Webb had recorded his own projects, but he is now making the revamped facility available for others to record in, including himself as engineer. A fully-outfitted digital studio, with a Universal Audio Apollo x8P Heritage Edition interface, multiple isolation booths, and professional grade microphones can be booked for full album tracking and mixing, demo sessions, or commercial work.

Darrell will offer time at NoraBelle Studio as his schedule with Appalachian Road Show allows with, perhaps most valuably to potential clients, access to his discriminating ear and many year of experience in the industry.

He says that making the studio public is something he has been hoping for since he was new to the music.

“This studio is a lifelong dream of mine. We’ve already had a few sessions, and I’m very pleased with the outcome. Having my own studio allows me to open up a whole new creative side as an artist and producer.”

A gallery of photos showing the studio can be seen online.

Darrell can be reached about NoraBelle Studio through its official web site, Facebook page, or by email.