Darling Please Come On Home from Nick Chandler

Pinecastle Records has released a new single today for Nick Chandler & Delivered, his first recording with the newly-configured band.

Over the past few months Nick has brought guitarist Bobby Powell and banjo player Jamie Sparks into the group. Both bring a wealth of professional experience to Delivered, and Chandler has been itching to get some new music out with this bunch, which also includes Gary Trivet on bass.

This new single is Darling Please Come On Home, written by Roy Chapman, a fast moving grasser about a woman who spends her time everywhere but home.

Nick says that he is delighted with how it turned out.

“Darling Please Come On Home is the perfect single to release right before the new album releases on September 23. This tune has everyone in the current lineup and it’s a great showcase that features every one of us. I know my fans will love this Roy Chapman tune as much as I do.”

Have a listen…

Darling Please Come On Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.