Darin & Brooke’s big album release weekend

This past weekend was a big one for Darin & Brooke Aldridge. They saw their first project with Billy Blue Records hit the street, This Life We’re Livin’, and got to play a couple of shows with deep personal meaning for this North Carolina couple who have been duet partners since before they were married.

But let’s have Darrin tell the tale…

“It’s some kind of a special weekend to have an album you’ve been so excited to get out for folks released on a Friday, pack your hometown theatre the same night, and then be standing in the Opry circle Saturday night singing a song you co-wrote with a dear friend and incredible song writer, Bill Whyte, about the Grand Ole Circle. Talk about full-circle moments!

We realize how blessed we are, knowing that we are doing exactly what God meant for us to be doing. These are the moments where you just look up and say, ‘God, I know that was you.'”

Aldridge also shared some photos from the weekend.