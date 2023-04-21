Darin & Brooke win AGM bluegrass award in a tie with Ricky Skaggs

Brian Smith, Brooke Aldridge, Darin Aldridge, and Jerry Salley at the 2023 AGM Awards

Darin & Brooke Aldridge were honored to accept the Bluegrass Artist of the Year Award on April 18 at the 22nd Absolutely Gospel Awards in a rare tie vote with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder.

The Aldridges also performed on the awards show, held this past Tuesday at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon, TN. Nominees are chosen each year by the staff of Absolutely Gospel, and fans then select the winners by online voting.

They were humbled by the award, and shared a few words about their night.

“The AGM awards presented a beautiful night of music and loving Jesus. We were thrilled to share a D&B musical performance with the audience, and take home the award for Best Bluegrass Artist of the Year. We are always so humbled to be recognized for doing what we’ve always loved. Those moments in our career remind us of just how blessed we are as husband and wife to share this life we love livin’. Thanks to the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards, our label Billy Blue Records, management team Leadership Artists LLC, and all of the fans who voted for us.”

Other performers nominated for the Bluegrass Artist of the Year include Appalachian Road Show, Chosen Road, Donna Ulisse, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Marty Raybon & Full Circle, Southern Raised, and Steve Thomas & the Time Machine.

Also receiving awards from within the bluegrass family were High Road, who were selected for Female Group of the Year in a tie with Kelly Crabb & the Bowling Sisters, and Becky Isaacs Bowman, who won for Special Event Project of the Year for Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times.