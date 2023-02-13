Darin & Brooke sing the anthem in Chapel Hill

While football fans came away impressed by former Steeldriver Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem at last night’s Super Bowl, he wasn’t the only bluegrass artist on sports television over the weekend.

Saturday found Darin & Brooke Aldridge in Chapel Hill, NC singing the anthem before the ACC basketball game between the University of North Carolina and Clemson University’s men’s teams.

The Aldridges tell us that, as native North Carolinians, they were excited for this privilege.

“Cheering on UNC Basketball in person, and getting to see them bring home the win, was a thrill for us last Saturday. We were proud to be honoring our country as we sang the national anthem, singing in The Dean Dome (Dean Smith Center), and sharing these exciting moments with family and dear friends. Most importantly being reminded of how blessed we are that music has given us some of the sweetest friendships and opportunities we could’ve ever imagined.

Thanks to our friend Ralph Meekins, a former manager of the UNC 1982-83 basketball team and a member of the Board of Trustees, for asking us to come to the game to sing.”

Darin and Brooke not only did a fine job on The Star Spangled Banner, they sang it in harmony!

After enjoying the game, they got their picture taken with the Tar Heels former Hall of Fame coach, Roy Williams.

Sounds like a great day. Well done, Darin and Brooke!