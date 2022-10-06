Danny Paisley’s music video for May I Sleep In Your Barn Tonight Mister

Pinecastle Records is releasing a music video this week for Danny Paisley, the latest single from his current album, Bluegrass Troubadour, the old classic, May I Sleep In Your Barn Tonight Mister. Written and recorded by North Carolina banjo player Charlie Poole in 1925, this song has had a long history being recorded in country and bluegrass music, with Paisley offering the latest example this year.

The video was shot at Pinecastle’s Bonfire Studio in South Carolina, and finds Danny with his band, The Southern Grass, picking and singing the song. With Paisley on guitar, we also have Ryan Paisley on mandolin, Mark Delaney on banjo, TJ Lundy on fiddle, and Bobby Lundy on bass.

Have a look/listen…

Great fun!

Danny’s Bluegrass Troubadour album is available now from popular download and streaming services online.