Danny Paisley to make Opry debut on April 5

Many congratulations to Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass who have been invited to make their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Long known as an authentic voice of traditional bluegrass music, Danny will bring the band to the Opry on Saturday, April 5 for the first time. Tickets are available now online.

We’ve been in touch with Ryan Paisley, Danny’s son and mandolinist with The Southern Grass, and we will get their impressions after the fact, along with photos, and hopefully video, of their big night.

Good bluegrass music always knocks the Opry audience on its ear, and we can’t wait to see how they react to Danny, et al.

Well done, boys!