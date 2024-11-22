Danny Paisley delivers Diagnosis Broken Heart

Danny Paisley – photo © Rob Wasilewski

Every day with a new Danny Paisley single is a good day. So set your smile on stun and check out this latest from Pinecastle Records called Diagnosis Broken Heart.

The song, written by David Miller, David Stewart and Brice Long, is a classic heartbreak tale which Danny delivers in his trademark traditional bluegrass style, with his son, mandolinist Ryan Paisley, adding harmony vocals.

Additional support comes from Paisley’s loyal touring group, The Southern Grass, featuring Mark Delaney on banjo, TJ Lundy on fiddle, and Bobby Lundy on bass.

It will also be included on the next Danny Paisley album, recently completed, and set for release next year.

Have a listen…

Diagnosis Broken Heart from Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.