Danny Paisley declared cancer free!

Danny Paisley at the 2022 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival – photo by Frank Baker
Wonderful news from the Bluegrass Troubadour,
Danny Paisley.
In a year that saw the traditional bluegrass hero sidelined by throat cancer, his treatment has been declared a success following a recent checkup.
According to Paisley’s son, Ryan, who plays mandolin and sings alongside his dad in The Southern Grass, they got the best news possible.
“After a PET scan and an examination by Dad’s physicians, they determined that he is cancer free! During the throat exam, at Dad’s request, they examined his vocal cords and found that they were untouched and unharmed by the treatment and in fabulous shape. Overall, they said that he is healing remarkably well and his blood work looks great! We are all so grateful and relieved.”
That’s a sentiment shared by all who have enjoyed Danny’s voice these many years, and all who have befriended him along his way during a lengthy bluegrass career.
So far, neither cardiac issues nor cancer have been able to stop Danny Paisley. He has emerged from both with his health, humor, and voice intact.
Long live the king!
