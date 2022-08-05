Danny Paisley back performing this weekend

Here’s some of the best news of the summer so far.

After undergoing several weeks of radiation and chemotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer, Danny Paisley will be back on stage this weekend!

He received a diagnosis back in mid-May, and his doctors told him that with treatment, there was a 90% chance of complete recovery. At this point they haven’t given the all clear, but he is able to travel.

As his son, Ryan, who plays mandolin and sings with Danny in The Souther Grass tells us…

“Dad’s last treatment was on July 21st. They are waiting for the inflammation from treatment to calm down so they can do scans to make sure they got it all. It was not an easy road – that is for sure – but dad powered through it. They say he should be feeling better within a few weeks.

His voice has held up remarkably well. One of the people assigned to the care team was a specialist who doubles as a jazz singer and vocal coach. She’s gone out of her way to take care of him and monitor his voice tone to make sure they shielded it. They are telling him to take it easy for the next couple of weeks, and then, by Labor Day, he should be ready to pick the pace back up again. We will be playing Friday, at Pickin’ In Parsons, and Saturday at Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association’s festival. He is so anxious to play, and so am I! We are just so glad he’s pulled through and did so well at that!

The band all made a pact that we wouldn’t play without him. He is glad to be getting out of the house (lol). Which I understand because he’s either been at the cancer center or the home – so he’s ready for some different scenery!

Most of the of middle August we rescheduled when all this got started, because we weren’t sure what the future held. Things pick back up around late August/Labor Day.”

We’re sure that the audiences in Parsons and at Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association will give him a huge welcome when he hits the stage.

Welcome back Danny Paisley!