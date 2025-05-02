Danny Daniel wins Strings for Dreams raffle

The IBMA Foundation has announced that Danny Daniel of Bowling Green, KY is the winner of their 2025 Strings for Dreams raffle, taking the prize of a vintage 1980 Advanced Maple Blossom Deering banjo.

Danny, a partner at Scott, Murphy, & Daniel, a commercial construction firm in Kentucky, told the IBMA that he had purchased his ticket as soon as the raffle opened.

“I was more than surprised to find out I won the banjo. In fact, it was quite a shock!. I’m not the luckiest guy when it comes to the horse track or wherever. My luck doesn’t usually play out too well.

I just told my partner at the construction company, I really can’t remember winning anything before.”

Though he had played banjo as a young man, Daniel had set it aside once his son was born.

“My son is almost 40 now, and I just turned 70. Up until he was two years old, I did play. I’ve got an old Gibson pre-war banjo, but I haven’t had it out of the case in 30 years. Maybe this will entice me to pick it up again. Learning to play was one of the hardest things I ever tried to do!”

Each year the IBMA Foundation, which works to foster the growth of bluegrass music through educational programs, scholarships, and grants, offers a donated bluegrass instrument through this program.

A few of the IBMA Foundation efforts supported by Strings for Dreams include:

Bluegrass camps and afterschool programs

Educational bluegrass presentations in schools

College scholarships for students focusing on bluegrass-related studies

Bluegrass educational grants to help musicians with the expense of attending camps, lessons, educational supplies, and instrument rental/repair

The Arnold Shultz Fund, which encourages participation in bluegrass music by people of color

Bluegrass academic conferences, workshops, and research awards

Educational resources including the Discover Bluegrass: Exploring American Roots Music and the Bluegrass Stagecraft 101 video series

Congratulations Danny!