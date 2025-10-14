Danny Burns signs with The Table Entertainment

Irish-born bluegrass and Americana artist Danny Burns has signed a management contract with The Table Entertainment Co., under the direction of Nashville songwriting veteran and CEO Mike Wright Brady.

Burns has seen a number of career highs with his 2025 album Southern Sky, from Bonfire Music Group, which included guest appearances by Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, Dan Tyminski, Tim O’Brien, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Mike Rogers and Cecelia Castleman.

Danny reports that he feels right at home working with Brady.

“I’m really excited to be joining The Table and to work alongside Mike. From the moment we met, it just felt like the right fit. Mike understands what drives me as an artist and shares the same passion for building something meaningful and long-lasting. We have a lot of momentum going right now with Southern Sky, and I can’t wait to see where this next chapter takes us.”

And Brady sees a lot to work with in Burns.

“Danny embodies the American dream while also remaining proud of his heritage. There’s a bit of Danny in all of us. He’s someone who wants to give his family the best life possible, work hard at his craft, and ultimately make an impact with his God given talent. He’s a modern day pioneer and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him.”

Best of luck to them both!