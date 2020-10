Daniels Mullins and Santana Bell engaged

What is it about the COVID shutdowns and marriage proposals? Perhaps the inside togetherness this year has sparked the love bug, or emboldened some future grooms to pop the question.

In any event, Daniel Mullins, a longtime Bluegrass Today contributor and radio host on Real Roots Radio, has announced his engagement to his sweetheart, Santana Bell. Daniel has become prominent in bluegrass circles since he began doing publicity for his father’s group, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. He was the winner of the Liner Notes of the Year award in 2016 for his work on The Blues Are Still The Blues by The Traditional Grass, a band that included both his dad and grandfather.

Santana is a bluegrass girl herself, studying in the ETSU Bluegrass program, and working in the Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales in Gatlinburg during the season.

Bluegrass Today could not be prouder of Daniel, who we have known since he started college. Well done!

We have not seen a date posted for their wedding just yet, but we wish the greatest possible happiness to Daniel and Santana!