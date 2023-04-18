Daniel Schronce to The Gospel Plowboys

North Carolina-based Mountain Fever recording artists, The Gospel Plowboys, have added a new mandolin player to their fold.

“We are excited to welcome Daniel Schronce to the band. Daniel is a multi- instrumentalist, but first and foremost he is a good Christian. We’re excited to move forward with Daniel and what he has to bring to The Gospel Plowboys,” stated Plowboys guitarist/vocalist Michael Jenkins.

Schronce of Catfish, NC responded, “It has been a prayer of mine for a while to use my musical abilities for the Lord. It’s a major honor and a blessing to use these abilities with The Gospel Plowboys. I’m excited to see how the Lord will lead me in my future, both in my personal life, and with the band.”

The Gospel Plowboys are a group of men that are dedicated to spreading the good news of Jesus Christ through song. Known for their attire which consists of red ties, white shirts, and blue denim bib overalls, the outfits represent the colors of Old Glory. Their dress is also reminiscent of the 1930s and ’40s: a time of depression, a time of struggle, but a time when people drew near to Jesus. “We must get back to honoring and serving The Lord Jesus Christ!,” their website states.

Schronce has previously played with Carolina Divide and Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa.

Here’s a video of the Gospel Plowboy’s show at the Pure in Heart Chicken House in Dahlonega, GA, last Saturday night with their newest member.