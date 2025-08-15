Daniel Grindstaff meets Rod Stewart in Nashville

Daniel Grindstaff and Rod Stewart backstage in Nashville

After releasing an acoustic grass version of Rod Stewart’s Forever Young during the summer of 2023, Daniel Grindstaff was delighted to see the song show up on our Bluegrass Today Weekly AirPlay chart, where it remained for 30 weeks.

It’s no surprise why. Forever Young is a lovely song, in the form of a parent speaking to their child, and wishing they could keep them a tender youngster forever instead of seeing them grow up. Daniel had the great idea to have his good friend, and bluegrass legend, Paul Brewster sing the track, and he liked it so much that he reached out to ask if Dolly Parton would sing on it as well.

She did, and the rest is history. Daniel, Paul, and Dolly’s recording of the song for Bonfire Music Group made a big mark in the bluegrass and country music worlds. It not only went to #1 here for the month of September 2023, it was the #1 song for WSM on Bill Cody’s show in November of that year.

Grindstaff was delighted when Stewart posted a congratulations after his cut went to #1.

So that gave Daniel the confidence to hope for a chance to meet Sir Rod during his current US tour. A conversation with someone at a Rod Stewart fan club got the ball rolling, Stewart’s people took it from there, and made it happen.

Last night when the Rod Stewart show rolled into the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Daniel and his wife Kristen made it backstage after the show.

He says it was something he’ll never forget.

“I had the chance to meet the voice who made Forever Young iconic—and whose music has shaped generations: the legendary Sir Rod Stewart. A true rock and pop legend, his influence spans across genres, it was surreal to connect over a song that’s meant so much to myself and so many others.

It’s amazing to see where a song can take you—and how deeply bluegrass music weaves into every genre. Sir Rod was as much a gentlemen as he is an artist and entertainer. His show was an energetic two hour set of hit after hit with a top shelf cast of musicians.

It was a great night that I’ll always remember!”

Well done Daniel, and hats off to you, Paul Brewster, and Dolly Parton.

Here’s another listen to their Forever Young.