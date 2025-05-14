Daniel Grindstaff goes Tom Petty with Angel Dream

When we were all listening to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in the 1970s and ’80s, who ever thought that so many of his songs would become bluegrass covers. Not me, that’s for sure.

After several from Dale Ann Bradley and others, the latest comes from banjo player Daniel Grindstaff and his new band, The Uptown Troubadours. They have tackled Angel Dream, technically tilted Angel Dream (No.2), which had appeared on the soundtrack for the 1996 film, She’s The One. Petty and the band performed all the music for the film, which featured a young Jennifer Anniston just as the TV show Friends was taking off.

Daniel says that he has been fond of this song for the past three decades.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Tom Petty’s songwriting. The lyrics to Angel Dream really struck a chord with me, and I thought it would be special to approach it from a bluegrass perspective. I’m so proud of how this version turned out, and I’m even more excited to kick off the next chapter of my music with it.

Angel Dream, through its lyrics and melody, takes you on a journey of love found, love lost, and the hope that remains. The lyrics are very open, and the flowing melody allows the listener to feel the song through their own experiences. It’s always a special moment to share new music—I hope everyone who hears this song enjoys it as much as we did recording it!”

Playing on the track with Grindstaff on banjo are the members of his new band: Kevin Richardson on lead vocal and guitar, Derek Deakins on fiddle, and Kent Blanton on bass. Andy Leftwich provides guest mandolin, and Shawn Lane and Daniel add harmony vocals.

Check it out.

Angel Dream is available from Bonfire Music now through popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.