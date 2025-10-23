Daniel and Carolyn Routh purchase hometown landmark

One of the best things about small town America, and something well worth preserving, is the quaint downtowns or city centers that still exist in small communities all across the country. Even when big box stores and online retailers have taken a large share of the market, downtown areas of even a few blocks will have charming antique stores, homemade ice cream shops, and enticing restaurants where locals meet and neighbors become friends.

You’ll even find a few holdouts who try to compete as a small grocery or hardware store downtown, though it’s tough to go up against the big guys with their massive buying power and national advertising. It takes a special kind of person to fight that fight, and the small town communities are the better for the effort, as long as people continue to support them.

When Siler City, NC was about to lose a local landmark, Sawyer’s Hardware and Supply, a pair of bluegrass entertainers stepped in to purchase and revitalize the business. Daniel and Carolyn Routh of Nu-Blu have purchased the store and recently reopened it after the retirement of previous owner, Dennis Sawyer.

The Rouths both have business experience, coming from families that have operated successful restaurants in town over multiple generations. Carolyn and her sons still run Johnson’s Drive In, which has been in their family since 1946.

Sawyer’s closed in February, and hadn’t been able to find a buyer that wanted to keep it as it was.

Daniel said they bought the business in July, and reopened in August after some refurbishment.

“Dennis Sawyer has been a family friend, and he had interest from other buyers, but they did not intend to preserve the location as a hardware store. We want to preserve the hardware store and maintain a vibrant community.”

For Carolyn, the hometown appeal is everything.

“Revitalizing Sawyer’s Hardware is part of a larger vision for our town. We want to offer something that appeals to everyone—whether you’re a longtime resident or someone visiting for the first time. Our hearts are here, and we’re excited to see how the store can evolve to meet the needs of the community, while maintaining its legacy.”

For the near term, the Rouths are looking to expand the offerings in the store, while ensuring that they maintain the inventory that local contractors and homeowners depend on. They may also look for ways to incorporate musical events at Sawyers.

And Nu-Blu will still be on the road. They have rehired most of the staff that had been working at Sawyer’s when it closed, so they have a capable crew running things day to day.

Congratulations to Daniel and Carolyn Routh on their new project, and to Siler City for keeping their downtown hardware store!