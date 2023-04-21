Dan Tyminski’s new single – a bluegrass version of Hey Brother

8 Track Entertainment has released the first taste of their upcoming album from Dan Tyminski, God Fearing Heathen, with a single that reprises the massive global hit he had in 2013 with Swedish DJ Avicii, Hey Brother.

The original was a dance track that topped charts all over the world, enjoyed by millions of people who possibly never knew who the man with that unforgettable voice even was. That track has now been streamed more than a billion times worldwide.

Now Dan has recorded a full-on bluegrass version with his irrepressible Dan Tyminski Band. With Dan on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from Maddie Denton on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, Jason Davis on banjo, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Grace Davis on bass.

Looking back on the response to the initial release of this song, Tyminski recalls how ubiquitous the song was in 2013.

“I think Avicii’s EDM version of Hey Brother was #1 in 16 different countries at the same time, it was crazy. I really do believe Avicii was a musical genius. I’m excited for fans to hear the updated version that I’ve recorded with my band.”

It makes a powerful bluegrass song, as anyone who has caught Dan and the band live over the past year can attest. Check out the music video.

Hey Brother from Dan Tyminski is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

The God Fearing Heathen album is set to release on June 23.