Dan Tyminski signs with 8 Track Entertainment

8 Track Entertainment in Muscle Shoals, AL has announced the signing of Dan Tyminski to the label. With a satellite office in Nashville, 8 Track has divisions that handle Sports and Entertainment Management, Music Production and Publishing, and TV/Film, with distribution through Warner Brothers/ADA.
Tyminski’s success in bluegrass music is evidenced by his time with Lonesome River Band, his many years with Alison Krauss & Union Station, and his vocal appearance as the voice of George Clooney singing
Man of Constant Sorrow in the Coen Brother’s 2000 film, O Brother, Where Art Thou.
When we
talked to Dan in July, he was very excited about his next project, which was nearly completed at that time, and told us that he couldn’t wait for everyone to hear it.
Turns out that the first single will be a bluegrass version of
Hey Brother, which was a worldwide dance hit when Tyminski recorded it with Swedish DJ Avicii in 2013.
Dan says that he is looking forward to working with 8 Track Entertainment, and its President, Noah Gordon, who brings his 30 year’s experience in the industry as a Grammy-winning producer and multi-platinum songwriter to bear on this album.
“Noah Gordon’s roots in bluegrass, and his passion for music, have me excited to be working with him and his team.”
And Gordon is well aware of Tyminski’s position within the bluegrass world, and how eager his legion of fans are to him back in the music that started it all for him some years ago.
“Dan’s musicianship and unrivaled artistry speaks for itself. He is carrying on the tradition of those legendary bluegrass and Americana acts that have paved the way and he continues to bridge the gap for the next generation.”
Dan is currently touring with his excellent Dan Tyminski Band, and will co-host tonight’s IBMA Bluegrass Awards Show in Raleigh, reunited with his former Lonesome River Band teammate, Ronnie Bowman.
The single for
Hey Brother is expected in the next few weeks.
