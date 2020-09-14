Dan Tyminski Band to do streaming shows at the Station Inn

Anyone who follows music online has seen the shift to live streaming performances since indoor, in-person assemblies have been restricted in multiple states. As the market demonstrated that simple Facebook Live sets weren’t delivering the intensity that music lovers miss from live stage shows, venues and promoters have found ways to deliver high-quality video concerts using live streaming.

The Station Inn in Nashville saw the power of this format when they hosted a stop on Billy Strings’ Streaming Strings Tour, where Billy brought his band to selected Music City stages, and pay-per-view admission was offered to online viewers. The set at the Station on July 20 was also carried for one song on the Jimmy Kimmel Live program on ABC.

Of course Station Inn has offered online streaming of all their shows since the creation of Station Inn TV, their subscription service that allows users to watch both live shows in real time, and access to all archived sets since streaming began. To facilitate this service, three remotely-operated HDTV cameras have been installed in the club, along with the interface to switch them live, and send an audio and video signal up to the Internet.

Today they have announced a set of four live appearances by the Dan Tyminski Band, taking place on Wednesday nights in October. Each show will be available for a $14.99 admission fee, with an all access pass to all four shows offered for $49.99.

Performing with Dan will be Adam Steffey on mandolin, Jason Davis on banjo, Grace Davis on bass, and Maddie Denton on fiddle. These are sure to be me memorable performances, and while tickets will be available to many more people than can fit into the Station Inn, they are limited.

Streaming passes can be purchased in advance, with further details and links offered on Facebook.