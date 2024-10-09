Dan Tyminski Band on The Cavern Sessions

The Cavern Sessions, formerly known as Bluegrass Underground, which airs on dozens of PBS stations across the US, has made their recent episode with the Dan Tyminski Band available in full online during the month of October.

Dan and crew play the full program, running about 25 minutes, which nicely showcases the songs from his current project, Live From The Ryman, and his extremely talented band, consisting of Harry Clark on mandolin, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Grace Davis on bass, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Jason Davis on banjo. Tyminski, of course, sings lead and plays guitar.

You can watch the full episode below until the end of October, or on the PBS web site.