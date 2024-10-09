Dan Tyminski Band on The Cavern Sessions

Posted on by John Lawless

The Cavern Sessions, formerly known as Bluegrass Underground, which airs on dozens of PBS stations across the US, has made their recent episode with the Dan Tyminski Band available in full online during the month of October.

Dan and crew play the full program, running about 25 minutes, which nicely showcases the songs from his current project, Live From The Ryman, and his extremely talented band, consisting of Harry Clark on mandolin, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Grace Davis on bass, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Jason Davis on banjo. Tyminski, of course, sings lead and plays guitar.

You can watch the full episode below until the end of October, or on the PBS web site.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today